King letter and statement criticize Sessions prosecution
A letter sent by Coretta Scott King saying Jeff Sessions would be a bad choice for a lifetime federal judgeship is receiving new attention after Sen. Elizabeth Warren was rebuked Tuesday evening for quoting King's letter on the Senate floor. Staffers from the Alabama senator's original hearing say a clerical error must have kept it from being included in the original record.
