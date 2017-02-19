Kasich: Repealing Medicaid expansion ...

Kasich: Repealing Medicaid expansion is 'a very, very bad idea'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

Ohio Gov. John Kasich says he won't "sit silent" and watch the Affordable Care Act's Medicaid expansion get "ripped out" as Republicans work to repeal the law. Kasich, a second-term Republican who sought the GOP's presidential nomination in 2016, told CNN's Jim Sciutto on "State of the Union" that he wants Republicans to continue coverage for Americans insured by President Barack Obama's health care law - and to be sure not to repeal the Medicaid expansion without an alternative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 2 min Sharrp Shooter 412,587
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RoxLo 1,497,052
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min 20February2017 237,316
News Trump's first month augurs stormy trans-Atlanti... 7 min DELUSIONAL TRUMP 12
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 12 min Rshermr 63,271
News Trump's state visit should be scrapped, says Lo... 18 min BHM5267 22
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 22 min Waikiki ripoff 36,112
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 24 min MANCHILD TRUMP 5,918
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,139 • Total comments across all topics: 279,016,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC