Kansas man accused in bomb plot feared social collapse
This Oct. 14, 2016 file booking photo provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Patrick Stein, the alleged leader of a militia group accused of plotting to bomb a apartment complex in western Kansas where Somali refugees lived. At a detention hearing Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, Klein's attorney said his client believed then President Barack Obama would declare martial law and not recognize the validity of the election if Donald Trump won - forcing militias to step in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|5 min
|Reader
|412,973
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|DJay
|1,497,826
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|7 min
|Justice Dale
|237,655
|US conservatives urged not to squander Trump pr...
|8 min
|Truth
|8
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|19 min
|jonjedi
|479
|Yes, Mass Deportations Are Coming. And We Know ...
|27 min
|WHATTODO
|29
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|29 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,386
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC