Justice Department Abandons Case Against Texas Voter ID Law

The Trump administration plans to abandon the federal government's longstanding opposition to a key portion of Texas' toughest-in-the-nation voter ID law, a U.S. Justice Department spokesman said Monday. It's a dramatic break from the agency under President Barack Obama, which spent years arguing that the 2011 voter ID law that Texas' Republican-controlled Legislature passed was intended to disenfranchise poor and minority voters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.