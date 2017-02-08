Judges' response to Trump criticism: Silence
President Donald Trump 's unusually personal criticism of federal judges has drawn rebukes from many quarters, including from Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch , but not from the judges themselves. And that's not likely to change, even if the tweeter in chief keeps up his attacks on judges.
