Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner helped thwart LGBT rights rollback

The two most influential social liberals in President Donald Trump's inner circle - daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner - helped kill a proposed executive order that would have scrapped Obama-era LGBT protections, according to people familiar with the issue. A third, Gary Cohn, the chairman of the president's National Economic Council, a Democrat who was brought to the West Wing by Mr. Kushner and reflects the socially liberal and economically conservative views of many Wall Street power brokers, privately told aides to the president that he was disturbed it was even being considered.

