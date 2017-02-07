Israel passes law legalizing thousands of settlement homes
The Israeli parliament's adoption of a contentious law meant to retroactively legalize thousands of West Bank settlement homes built unlawfully on private Palestinian land is expected to trigger international outrage and a flurry of lawsuits against the measure. The explosive law, approved by lawmakers late on Monday, is the latest in a series of pro-settler steps taken by Israel's hard-line government since the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.
