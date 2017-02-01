is NSC shakeup 'crazy' or no big deal?

In this Jan. 31, 2017, photo, Steve Bannon, chief White House strategist to President Donald Trump, left, and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus stand in the East Room of the White House in Washington before President Donald Trump arrived to announce Judge Neil Gorsuch as his nominee for the Supreme Court. The Trump administration is playing down the significance of a National Security Council restructuring.

