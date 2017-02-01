is NSC shakeup 'crazy' or no big deal?
In this Jan. 31, 2017, photo, Steve Bannon, chief White House strategist to President Donald Trump, left, and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus stand in the East Room of the White House in Washington before President Donald Trump arrived to announce Judge Neil Gorsuch as his nominee for the Supreme Court. The Trump administration is playing down the significance of a National Security Council restructuring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished?
|3 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|93
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|3 min
|Grumpy
|5,083
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 min
|District 1
|236,325
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Guest
|1,489,092
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|7 min
|Sharrp Shooter
|411,114
|Obama Urges Soldiers to Question Trump's Author...
|20 min
|Steve
|40
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|1 hr
|kuda
|188
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC