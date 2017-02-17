In Trump's future looms a familiar shutdown threat
In this Feb. 14, 2017, photo, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of N.Y, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Beneath the capital's radar looms a catchall spending package that's likely to top $1 trillion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 min
|Basil Fomeen
|63,279
|Trump's state visit should be scrapped, says Lo...
|1 min
|DOWNGRADE TRUMP
|61
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Cronicfailure
|1,496,803
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 min
|Dr Guru
|237,434
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|7 min
|jonjedi
|5,727
|Trump to roll back Obama's climate, water rules...
|7 min
|Retribution
|31
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|7 min
|Rico from East Lo...
|412,724
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC