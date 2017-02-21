In Trump's future looms a familiar government shutdown threat
Beneath the capital's radar looms a vexing problem - a catchall spending package that's likely to top $1 trillion and could get embroiled in the politics of building Trump's wall at the U.S.-Mexico border and a budget-busting Pentagon request. While a shutdown deadline has a few weeks to go, the huge measure looms as an unpleasant reality check for Trump and Republicans controlling Congress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|2 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|36,257
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|237,473
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 min
|Julia
|63,296
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|6 min
|positronium
|412,727
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Jeremy
|1,496,937
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|15 min
|American Independent
|312
|CIA analyst resigns because of Trump's 'disturb...
|20 min
|Mikey
|30
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|34 min
|jonjedi
|5,739
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC