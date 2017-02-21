In Trump's future looms a familiar go...

In Trump's future looms a familiar government shutdown threat

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Beneath the capital's radar looms a vexing problem - a catchall spending package that's likely to top $1 trillion and could get embroiled in the politics of building Trump's wall at the U.S.-Mexico border and a budget-busting Pentagon request. While a shutdown deadline has a few weeks to go, the huge measure looms as an unpleasant reality check for Trump and Republicans controlling Congress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 min Patriot AKA Bozo 36,257
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min NotSoDivineMsM 237,473
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 min Julia 63,296
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 6 min positronium 412,727
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Jeremy 1,496,937
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 15 min American Independent 312
News CIA analyst resigns because of Trump's 'disturb... 20 min Mikey 30
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 34 min jonjedi 5,739
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,077 • Total comments across all topics: 279,046,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC