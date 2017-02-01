In shift, Trump warns Israel against new settlements
There are 15 comments on the KOB-TV New Mexico story from 17 hrs ago, titled In shift, Trump warns Israel against new settlements. In it, KOB-TV New Mexico reports that:
President Donald Trump on Thursday warned Israel that constructing new settlements "may not be helpful" to Middle East peace efforts, shifting toward a tougher line with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. Still, the White House made clear that the Trump administration "has not taken an official position on settlement activity," departing from previous administrations that have considered the settlements illegitimate.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
|
#1 14 hrs ago
AP News seems more inclined to exaggerated claims. There is nothing in the statements from the Trump Administration suggesting any "warning", this sneaky falsehood put in the first sentence of the AP report. Slight encouragement to caution is not a warning, especially when several other statements clearly reflect a supportive view toward Israeli settlements. The so-called "palestinians" and their American Democrat terrorist supporters should not be considered legitimate elements in the peaceful expansion of housing developments anywhere in Israeli lands. Seating terrorist supporting nations at the UN has made that body totally compromised by extremist elements. Every time anyone has listened to these various people's "advice", the result has been more terror, pain, murder and diminishing of Israeli lives. Look at how these terrorist, BDS supporting elements have acted in Berkeley over the last days. The violent and oppressive tendencies of all these "palestinian" supporters is there for all to see.
|
“Deadly Trump Virus Kills 60M ”
Since: Dec 15
3,367
California
|
#2 11 hrs ago
And yet, Israeli officers just physically-removed illegal settlers from their illegal settlements.
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
6,996
NYC
|
#3 4 hrs ago
President Donald Trump is definitely great friend of Israel and he will recognize Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel and the Jewish people since the Kingdom of David 3000 years ago and move the US embassy to Jerusalem, as he will agree with PM Netanyahu in the coming meeting in 10 days. The days of Iranian regime terrorist boss Khomeini are numbered, indeed. Thanks the Lord for the great President Donald Trump who is fighting evil Jihadist murderous regime of Iran as well as ISIS caliphate which are known to be the alliances of the Democratic party of pathetic liars led by Hillary Clinton who sold American Uranium to the Iranian regime and Russia and provided 20,000 centrifuges for enriching uranium for nukes against America and Israel and in addition created ISIS caliphate an armed it till today with American weapons along the borders with Israel. Donald Trump vowed to eliminate the Jihadist evil Iranian regime of Ayatollah Khomeini which is the leader and mastermind of terrorist attacks all over the Middle East against American troops and American Aircraft carriers and Destroyers and being behind the killing of thousands of Americans for more than two decades. US military under the new great General Flynn and General mad Dog Matis have a good plan to defeat the Iranian regime and replace it with peace seeking regime for the great peace loving Iranian people who fell victims of the evil Khomeini thug and the Mozlem Brother terrorists known as Quds. Any Iranian attack on US military or on its allies will be answered by US Military eliminating of Khomeini and his thugs including the secret nuke and missile sites hidden in underground sites in Iran.
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
6,996
NYC
|
#4 4 hrs ago
Evidently, the left wing radical 'Bagatz' Court supports the Jihadist Mozlem Brother terrorists of ISIS and Hamas false 'rights' to build Caliphate in Jerusalem over the ruins of Israel. Uprooting and throwing Jews out of their homes in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria by Israeli lefty court is the same old story and history of centuries in which Jews were thrown out from their houses and became homeless with nothing left for them because they were Jews. The idea that Jews are the only people that are not allowed to build homes for their new generation in their biblical and historical land and their capital Jerusalem of more than 3000 years while all other people all over the world can build homes anywhere is the US Democratic party of liberals and Reformist Jewish Elites idea together with Israeli liberal Simon Peres idea that started five decades ago , aiming at keeping Israel weak and tiny country that cannot ever protect itself from Jihadist beast terrorists that surrounds Israel seek its demise. Obama and Hillary and the Democratic party were able to push the UN to recognize the Palestinian Authority as a country and now Palestinians together with Obama support were able to use the UN as tool to destroy Israel, with resolutions that delegitimize Israel existence and strip the rights of Jews to live in their biblical and historical cities including Jerusalem and cities in Judea and Samaria where Jews had the Kingdom of David 1600 years before the Mozlem Brotherhood started in Saudi Arabia. The UN with Obama and Hillary and the Democratic party supported the UN resolution that make more than half of Israel area today illegal and making Israel illegitimate country that steals land from the Palestinian terrorists that never owned the land.
|
#5 4 hrs ago
More critical to America than what's going on in Israel is the US jobs creation data
President Obama's last jobs report 227,000 lays down a mark that Donald Trump will have to exceed if he's going to live up to the expectations he's set for himself.
Lets hope the accomplishments of the Donald Trump presidency is far more productive than the first 9 days have shown themselves.
Times here to buckle up his chin strap and roll up his sleeves. The mark of excellence is set in stone.
|
#6 4 hrs ago
An apostate's manifesto. Simple blasphemy.
|
#7 4 hrs ago
Trump has been more productive in 9 days than Obama was in 8 years.
|
#8 3 hrs ago
The mark of an excellent leader is wisdom.
Leaders in America are put there by the people and they are there to serve the people.
A wise American leader would not kill a dictator of a foreign country and try and put in place another leader.
It is the people of those countries who should be given consideration for these things.
If the people of those Muslim countries want to be friends with the United States hopefully their leadership will eventually do what is in their best interest.
Americans for the most part want to be friends with Israel and when another country makes war on our friends they will loose our friendship and sanctions are in order if they attempt to kill Israel's people.
That being said, it is the people of those countries who should have the authority to choose their leaders and not US.
|
#9 1 hr ago
You DO know the story of the Shah of Iran, don't you?
It is with good reason that the U.S. historically just doesn't trust the Arab states to do what is right for their people. With people like Arafat taking all the aid money and stashing it in Swiss accounts, or Egypt immediately voting for a Fundamentalist government once given a chance to hold free elections, we just want someone who we can work with and we really don't give a toot about the riff-raff.
Where America is losing their value as an advanced nation is that our own citizens are becoming the riff-raff that they scorn. They simply don't participate in a community. They just bully those who they can get away with bullying.
I can name the evil right here and now. It's the media. Everyone treats the media as a free bullet to stick it to their enemies. Everyone has the idea that they can get rich by being a crook and the media is a tool at their disposal. Right down to this forum level, it's mostly a sport for talking trash and finding someone to blame for one's problems.
When you're old and helpless, I hope everyone here can say to their kids that they did their part, and I sure hope that gassing on this web site isn't their idea of duty.
Sending refugees home isn't trash talk material. You do it because the needs at home justify it. Israel has a lot of needs that aren't just about food on the table. I give them a bit of space, but they need to understand, just as Trump does, it's not a good thing to start a battle on several fronts. If you're sending a message that a line has been drawn, make sure you aren't shooting people after they crossed your borders or after you have crossed theirs. That's simply an act of war.
|
#10 1 hr ago
Lets hope the accomplishments of the Donald Trump presidency is far more productive than the first 9 days have shown themselves.
|
#11 1 hr ago
Interesting, the Republic of Georgia, a former Russian federation state, after their first democratic election aligned themselves with the United States in friendship and cooperation.
In 2008 Putin turned the Russian military on Georgia in a campaign intended to seize the European pipeline.
The Georgia government appealed to George Bush and the United States for help. I don't recall America lending any assistance to a friend in distress during the 2008 Russian seize of Georgia.
Can you give one example of an account you just recalled? Donald Trump just this week loosen sanctions against Russia.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,175
Paris
|
#12 1 hr ago
Try your fake news else where.
U.S. Gained 5,000 Manufacturing Jobs in January, Lost 10,000 Government Jobs
By Terence P. Jeffrey | February 3, 2017 | 9:34 AM EST
GREAT AGAIN? JOBS JANUARY...
+227,000; Unemployment 4.8%...
Not in Labor Force Drops from Record...
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,175
Paris
|
#13 1 hr ago
Yawn. The blather of children and whining in the night..........waaaaaaaaaaaaaa aaaaa
|
#14 1 hr ago
The people of those nations have to figure out how to handle their leaders.
America can only be their friends and wish them well.
It would be world war for the US to attack Russia.
This is hard, but in the American Revolution the rebels had friends that dared not declare war to assist them, but over time the people prevailed.
|
#15 1 hr ago
<< President Donald Trump on Thursday warned Israel that constructing new settlements "may not be helpful" to Middle East peace efforts, shifting toward a tougher line with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. Still, the White House made clear that the Trump administration "has not taken an official position on settlement activity," departing from previous administrations that have considered the settlements illegitimate. >>
Well, at least it's a token gesture. Israel has already made so many incursions into Palestinian territory to grab land and squat that it would be nearly impossible to carve out a land-based state for it.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Guest
|1,489,226
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|2 min
|positronium
|411,228
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 min
|Into The Night
|63,085
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|10 min
|elva
|236,389
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|11 min
|INFIDEL
|5,132
|Obama Urges Soldiers to Question Trump's Author...
|1 hr
|WE WON
|54
|Trump set to name high court pick as Democrats ...
|1 hr
|RustyS
|83
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC