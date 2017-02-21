In poor Black Belt region, both fears...

In poor Black Belt region, both fears and prayers over Trump

Here, in what's left of the Old South's plantation region, the descendants of slaves who picked cotton and worked the dark soil are praying differently since Donald Trump moved into the White House. During Barack Obama's eight years in office, folks who gathered for Bible studies or Sunday worship worried that someone would try to kill the nation's first black president, and they asked God to protect him.

