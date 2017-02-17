Immigrant haven of Miami-Dade votes against sanctuary status
There are 9 comments on the Powhatan Today story from 15 hrs ago, titled Immigrant haven of Miami-Dade votes against sanctuary status. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:
County commissioners in immigrant-rich Miami-Dade voted Friday to uphold their Cuban-born mayor's order to cooperate with federal immigration officials, drawing shouts of "shame on you" from those hoping to make their community a sanctuary city. Though it's the only U.S. county where more than half the population is foreign-born, Miami-Dade has bucked a trend among some cities that have sought to defy federal immigration crackdowns out of sympathy with their large migrant populations.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
|
#1 14 hrs ago
American democracy and our system of public voting to select our officials is at risk. Democrats refuse the election results, and are partaking in "Sedition," as are the major American news networks, fomenting the public into believing our democracy and the public vote is not needed. This tragic state of affairs is rather common in countries across the world, a situation we never dreamed possible in America. But it's happening.
|
#2 12 hrs ago
Sanctuary City status = federal funds cut off.
|
Since: Feb 17
4
|
#3 11 hrs ago
I found the chanel hot of new, I want to share all: https://goo.gl/1JCAiX
|
#4 3 hrs ago
Doesn't matter. It's not their decision to make.
Want to create a reservation out of your county? Don't plan on being able to enjoy the prosperity and resources of the greater community.
Our country. Our rules.(Still work in progress!)
|
Since: May 08
25,556
Deltona Fla
|
#5 1 hr ago
The theory behind a Democratic Republic is Majority rule. When the President is repeatedly elected by a minority of the vote it means it is time for a Constitutional Amendment to return us to Majority Rule.
|
Since: May 08
25,556
Deltona Fla
|
#6 47 min ago
Miami Cubans are to our typical immigrant. They are mostly descended from or are refugees. They also vote almost entirely Republican because they are still mad at Kennedy over Bay of Pig. They also do not seem to get along with other latin communities. If you want to see a fight, put a Cuban in the same room as a Columbian. They also always seem to rub Brazilians the wrong way. They are usually against other immigrants who they consider completion and beneath them. It' that beneath them part that pisses off other Latin's.
|
#7 25 min ago
The Electoral votes per state equals the number of Congressional districts plus the two senators.
Congressional districts are subject to change based on the census performed every ten years as prescribed by the Constitution.
The system also limits voter fraud in compromised states.
|
#8 23 min ago
The Electoral College vote has not been made by the decisions of of elite party bosses. They have followed strict guidelines on how to interpret the popular vote and to date, have not been usurped. This season, it looked like the results might be dubious though.
In reality, it doesn't matter what the popular vote is. There's a component of State's rights and a component of party elite supervision in the creation of the Electoral College but in this case, the problem is most likely about the geographic element. Conservative elements have been consistently centralized in the rural states. Whether or not the State feels the need to retain all Electoral College votes for one candidate or whether they just don't get as great a popular turnout due to their spread-out rural lifestyles, it's not for the urban centers to petulantly decide that they don't need the national consensus when things don't go their way.
It's no different than gerrymandering to create more seats for minorities only in this case, there's more of a good faith element to the solution. States have rights protected by the Constitution just the same as individuals do. They have a right to protect their unique interests as much as a minority community does. The popular vote is an illusion. The game is and always has been rigged and ONCE AGAIN, it is NOT about the 14th Amendment.
|
#9 13 min ago
Spot on post.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|1 min
|Rico from East Lo...
|412,401
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Garthok
|1,496,173
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|15 min
|District 1
|237,121
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|20 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|35,973
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|23 min
|Faith
|5,701
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|1 hr
|Oh_Great_Russia
|77
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|27
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC