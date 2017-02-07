How Trump killed Obama's vaunted trad...

How Trump killed Obama's vaunted trade deal - and why it...

Read more: SFGate

President Donald Trump's most consequential foreign policy move so far happened with the stroke of a pen on his first full weekday in office. But as experts put it, the effects of his decision to formally withdraw the United States' from the landmark Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement will be felt for years, if not decades, to come.

