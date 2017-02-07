How Trump killed Obama's vaunted trade deal - and why it...
President Donald Trump's most consequential foreign policy move so far happened with the stroke of a pen on his first full weekday in office. But as experts put it, the effects of his decision to formally withdraw the United States' from the landmark Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement will be felt for years, if not decades, to come.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|sonicfilter
|1,490,963
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|9 min
|Copout
|237,398
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|23 min
|Fake News
|411,816
|Trump would deport children of illegal immigrants (Aug '15)
|34 min
|ETHNICLEANSE
|720
|Who is Sally Yates?
|43 min
|WasteWater
|26
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|45 min
|WasteWater
|5,439
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Defiant1
|24,039
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC