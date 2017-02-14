House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., joined by House Majority Whip Steve...
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., joined by House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La., right, and Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., departs a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|dem
|1,494,551
|Mexican immigrant 'dreamer' in Seattle sues US ...
|9 min
|Google AZ
|11
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|12 min
|Jacques le dipshot1
|238,001
|President-elect Trump: Russian agent?
|16 min
|cruzade left job ...
|55
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|21 min
|A s s leaks
|412,149
|Clinton reminds us why we're lucky she lost the...
|49 min
|Shakez5251
|47
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|35,907
