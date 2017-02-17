House Republicans tout healthcare plan, Democrats call it inadequate
There are 5 comments on the CBS News story from 9 hrs ago, titled House Republicans tout healthcare plan, Democrats call it inadequate. In it, CBS News reports that:
Top House Republicans say their outline for replacing President Barack Obama's health care law is a pathway to greater flexibility and lower costs for consumers. Democrats see a road to ruin for millions who'd face lost coverage and higher medical expenses , particularly the poor.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBS News.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,306
Paris
|
#1 7 hrs ago
Gosh, don't we have to pass it to see whats in it.
|
Since: Oct 08
25,960
|
#2 7 hrs ago
obamacare.....honkys pay for po folks coverage.
trump care...I buy mine, you buy yours.
|
Since: Aug 11
11,643
Location hidden
|
#3 7 hrs ago
if trump bought every citizen a dinner out f his own pocket the left would demand he buy them drinks as well or protest thinking they are owed more.
|
#4 6 hrs ago
How about all employer's at least helping their poor employees to pay for insurance on themselves and there families? This would solve a lot of the problem along with not allowing illegals to get free emegency room care without being deported. Things would eventually settle down with more insurance companies competing with each other for the business.
|
Since: Oct 08
25,960
|
#5 5 hrs ago
wont work...insurers want the premium, not the claim.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Joy
|1,497,390
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 min
|What ever
|5,945
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|5 min
|chazmo
|36,194
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|8 min
|kuda
|249
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|14 min
|butters_
|24,114
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|20 min
|Dr Guru
|237,343
|No sanctuary for illegal immigrants in Miami
|31 min
|Democrat Hero
|15
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC