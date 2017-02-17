House Republicans tout healthcare pla...

House Republicans tout healthcare plan, Democrats call it inadequate

Top House Republicans say their outline for replacing President Barack Obama's health care law is a pathway to greater flexibility and lower costs for consumers. Democrats see a road to ruin for millions who'd face lost coverage and higher medical expenses , particularly the poor.

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,306

Paris

#1 7 hrs ago
Gosh, don't we have to pass it to see whats in it.

inbred Genius

Since: Oct 08

25,960

Atlanta, GA

#2 7 hrs ago
obamacare.....honkys pay for po folks coverage.
trump care...I buy mine, you buy yours.

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

11,643

Location hidden
#3 7 hrs ago
if trump bought every citizen a dinner out f his own pocket the left would demand he buy them drinks as well or protest thinking they are owed more.

WEKNOW

Louisville, KY

#4 6 hrs ago
inbred Genius wrote:
obamacare.....honkys pay for po folks coverage.
trump care...I buy mine, you buy yours.
How about all employer's at least helping their poor employees to pay for insurance on themselves and there families? This would solve a lot of the problem along with not allowing illegals to get free emegency room care without being deported. Things would eventually settle down with more insurance companies competing with each other for the business.

inbred Genius

Since: Oct 08

25,960

Atlanta, GA

#5 5 hrs ago
WEKNOW wrote:
How about all employer's at least helping their poor employees to pay for insurance on themselves and there families? This would solve a lot of the problem along with not allowing illegals to get free emegency room care without being deported. Things would eventually settle down with more insurance companies competing with each other for the business.

wont work...insurers want the premium, not the claim.

