House GOP targets Obama-era rule on public lands
University of California, Berkeley officials say they are examining the campus police response to protests a week after officers largely stood by when a political demonstration turned chaotic and violent. WASHINGTON - House Republicans are targeting Obama-era rules that require federal land managers to consider climate change and other long-term effects of proposed development on public lands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|6 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|411,771
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,490,552
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|1 hr
|16TEEN SHOTS
|20
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Sally
|237,266
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|berklee
|5,392
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|1 hr
|Frank
|207
|Obama Urges Soldiers to Question Trump's Author...
|3 hr
|ccccccccc
|87
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC