Group wants Obama to run for president in France

If a group of voters in France have their way, their country's next president will be a man who already has executive office experience: former U.S. President Barack Obama. Voters circulating a petition are attempting to collect 1 million signatures by March 15 in order to persuade the former president to run for France's highest office, Time reported.

