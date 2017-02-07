GOP senior statesmen making push for a carbon tax
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with county sheriffs in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. WASHINGTON>> A group of Republican senior statesmen are pushing for a carbon tax to combat the effects of climate change, and hoping to sell their plan to the White House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|MICHA
|1,490,561
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|berklee
|5,396
|NATO troops deploy in Lithuania, underscoring c...
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|taletha
|411,777
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Tuffet t
|237,269
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|5 hr
|16TEEN SHOTS
|20
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|5 hr
|Frank
|207
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC