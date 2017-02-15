GOP-led Senate wants to block Obama rule barring 75,000 mentally ill from buying guns
The Republican-led Senate is moving to block an Obama-era regulation that would prevent an estimated 75,000 people with mental disorders from being able to purchase a firearm. The Obama administration sought to strengthen the federal background check system by including the names of Social Security beneficiaries with mental impairments who also need a third party to manage their benefits.
