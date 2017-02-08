GOP-backed measures seek to rein in science used at EPA
Pondering new restrictions on how the Environmental Protection Agency can use scientific data, congressional Republicans are seeking advice from the chemical and fossil fuel industries. House Science, Space and Technology committee chairman Lamar Smith this week accused the Obama administration of relying on faulty and falsified data to justify new regulations, such as limiting carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|tuffet
|237,431
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|5 min
|EAGLE EYE1
|411,847
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|8 min
|Worth repeating
|5,448
|Who is Sally Yates?
|35 min
|Castrated liberal
|27
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|42 min
|No Surprize
|1,491,109
|NATO troops deploy in Lithuania, underscoring c...
|1 hr
|Rick Santpornum
|8
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|Enter
|6,434
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC