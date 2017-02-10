'Full Measure': Syria ambassador new

'Full Measure': Syria ambassador new

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: ABC 33/40

In 2012, President Barack Obama said that the use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime in the country's civil war would cross a red line, triggering American air strikes. But when he crossed it in Syria, critics blasted Obama for not following through.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC 33/40.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Coca-Cola 1,493,060
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 min Chilli J 5,670
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 13 min chapstick3221 412,493
News Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs et... 27 min Whats gonna change 26
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 33 min Rogue Scholar 05 238,170
News Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear... 42 min Coultergeist 44
News Here's What We Know About Trump's Mexico Wall 1 hr No brainer 1
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,509 • Total comments across all topics: 278,819,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC