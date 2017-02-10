Full-go for NC wind farm that politic...

Full-go for NC wind farm that politicians claimed is threat

Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

North Carolina's first large-scale wind farm is fully operational despite efforts by some of the state's most powerful politicians to shut down the $400 million project as a possible national security threat. Avangrid Renewables said Thursday its 104 wind turbines reaching 50-stories tall are now generating enough electricity for 60,000 homes.

