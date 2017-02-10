Full-go for NC wind farm that politicians claimed is threat
North Carolina's first large-scale wind farm is fully operational despite efforts by some of the state's most powerful politicians to shut down the $400 million project as a possible national security threat. Avangrid Renewables said Thursday its 104 wind turbines reaching 50-stories tall are now generating enough electricity for 60,000 homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|OMG
|1,492,252
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 min
|District 1
|237,869
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|15 min
|--Rickster--
|412,201
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|26 min
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|224
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|31 min
|KellyAnne
|5,552
|NATO troops deploy in Lithuania, underscoring c...
|49 min
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|21
|Deepak Chopra castigates Donald Trump for not b...
|1 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC