Fourth Muslim group rejects federal grant to fight extremism

A California Islamic school wanted to keep an open mind before Donald Trump took office. But less than a month into Trump's presidency, the school rejected $800,000 in federal funds aimed at combatting violent extremism.

A California Islamic school wanted to keep an open mind before Donald Trump took office. But less than a month into Trump's presidency, the school rejected $800,000 in federal funds aimed at combatting violent extremism.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#2 8 hrs ago
Any national effort to combat "Islamic Extremism" is a threat to Arab-Muslim Americans wanting unrestricted entrance to the U.S., by members of their families in the countries on the "Restriction" list. It is also a threat to the preaching of Islamic extremism, in many Islamic mosques and societies in America. But Islamic extremism must be combatted no matter the opposition.

WATCHING LIVONIA

Dexter, MI

#3 7 hrs ago
good, dont take our federal money

Equal Treatment

Beverly, MA

#4 6 hrs ago
Is there Federal Grant Money available to Latter Day Saints to combat the FLDS?

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#5 5 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
Any national effort to combat "Islamic Extremism" is a threat to Arab-Muslim Americans wanting unrestricted entrance to the U.S., by members of their families in the countries on the "Restriction" list. It is also a threat to the preaching of Islamic extremism, in many Islamic mosques and societies in America. But Islamic extremism must be combatted no matter the opposition.
Considering the actual people causing armed chaos on American soil, that money would be better spent on mental health services for middle aged white radicalized right-wing Christian males.

barrack

Denver, CO

#6 3 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Considering the actual people causing armed chaos on American soil, that money would be better spent on mental health services for middle aged white radicalized right-wing Christian males.
Did your mommy teach you to be a racist or did you learn it in school??????

Hostis Publicus

Columbus, OH

#7 2 hrs ago
There is a big difference between Muslims and the rumpster. Muslim immigrants actually pay taxes!

factsdontmattera nymore

Breda, Netherlands

#8 2 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Considering the actual people causing armed chaos on American soil, that money would be better spent on mental health services for middle aged white radicalized right-wing Christian males.
You have had more armed chaos because of shootings in schoolbuildings. Most of them christian males

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#9 2 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Considering the actual people causing armed chaos on American soil, that money would be better spent on mental health services for middle aged white radicalized right-wing Christian males.
..........
Certainly Wisconsin took the necessary action and voted for Trump, particularly to prevent the chaos of a "Girl's Glee Club" taking over the White House. And we aren't going to allow Radical Islamic Extremists either.

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#10 2 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
Any national effort to combat "Islamic Extremism" is a threat to Arab-Muslim Americans wanting unrestricted entrance to the U.S., by members of their families in the countries on the "Restriction" list. It is also a threat to the preaching of Islamic extremism, in many Islamic mosques and societies in America. But Islamic extremism must be combatted no matter the opposition.
Overly paranoid don't you think?

" the preaching of Islamic extremism, in many Islamic mosques and societies in America"

Would you want to share your source for that information?
Eleanor

Wheeling, IL

#11 9 min ago
They don't want to be in the position of squealing on their friends.

Better to let the government keep the money and infiltrate / neutralize the terror threat that has its root in extremism.

