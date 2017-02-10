Fourth Muslim group rejects federal grant to fight extremism
A California Islamic school wanted to keep an open mind before Donald Trump took office. But less than a month into Trump's presidency, the school rejected $800,000 in federal funds aimed at combatting violent extremism.
|
#2 8 hrs ago
Any national effort to combat "Islamic Extremism" is a threat to Arab-Muslim Americans wanting unrestricted entrance to the U.S., by members of their families in the countries on the "Restriction" list. It is also a threat to the preaching of Islamic extremism, in many Islamic mosques and societies in America. But Islamic extremism must be combatted no matter the opposition.
|
#3 7 hrs ago
good, dont take our federal money
|
#4 6 hrs ago
Is there Federal Grant Money available to Latter Day Saints to combat the FLDS?
|
#5 5 hrs ago
Considering the actual people causing armed chaos on American soil, that money would be better spent on mental health services for middle aged white radicalized right-wing Christian males.
|
#6 3 hrs ago
Did your mommy teach you to be a racist or did you learn it in school??????
|
#7 2 hrs ago
There is a big difference between Muslims and the rumpster. Muslim immigrants actually pay taxes!
|
Breda, Netherlands
|
#8 2 hrs ago
You have had more armed chaos because of shootings in schoolbuildings. Most of them christian males
|
#9 2 hrs ago
..........
Certainly Wisconsin took the necessary action and voted for Trump, particularly to prevent the chaos of a "Girl's Glee Club" taking over the White House. And we aren't going to allow Radical Islamic Extremists either.
|
#10 2 hrs ago
Overly paranoid don't you think?
" the preaching of Islamic extremism, in many Islamic mosques and societies in America"
Would you want to share your source for that information?
|
#11 9 min ago
They don't want to be in the position of squealing on their friends.
Better to let the government keep the money and infiltrate / neutralize the terror threat that has its root in extremism.
|
|
