Former Labor secretary elected as Dem...

Former Labor secretary elected as Democratic Party chairman

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Democrats elected former Labor Secretary Tom Perez as their new national chairman on Saturday over a liberal Minnesota congressman after a divisive campaign that reflected the depths of the party's electoral failures as well as the energy from resistance to President Donald Trump. Perez, the first Latino to hold the post, edged Rep. Keith Ellison on the second round of voting by Democratic National Committee members gathered in Atlanta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Yes, Mass Deportations Are Coming. And We Know ... 3 min USA 114
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 18 min Rogue Scholar 05 237,702
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 24 min Yeah 1,497,912
News DNC race tight as Democrats seek gains against ... 35 min Battle Tested 126
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 39 min jonjedi 508
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 40 min Rico from East Lo... 413,100
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr Waikiki ripoff 36,525
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,921 • Total comments across all topics: 279,145,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC