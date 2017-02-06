Former AL Gov. Don Siegelman to be re...

Former AL Gov. Don Siegelman to be released from prison Wednesday

Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman has been told that he will be released from prison on Wednesday, according to his former aide, Chip Hill. Hill said Siegelman will be on very restricted supervised probation for an initial period of time, which is expected to last about six months.

