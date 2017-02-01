For Israeli leader, Trump brings friendship - and risks
In this handout photo made on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, provided by the Israeli Government Press Office, Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump shakes hand with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Panks
|1,489,123
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 min
|DP Cassie
|5,067
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|tuffet
|236,328
|3 states: Democratic attorneys general challeng...
|3 min
|gwww
|107
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 min
|Pete
|63,061
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|13 min
|Quirky
|411,127
|U.S. coal miners applaud Republican axing of st...
|51 min
|inbred Genius
|2
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC