Flynn exit creates vacuum that Trump'...

Flynn exit creates vacuum that Trump's pragmatists may fill

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Feb. 10, 2017 file photo, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is seen at the State Department in Washington. The dramatic departure of President Donald Trump's hard-hitting national security adviser creates a vacuum of power and raises a key question about U.S. foreign policy: Will the pragmatists in the administration now gain clout? less FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2017 file photo, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is seen at the State Department in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,494,337
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 8 min LIbEralS 35,903
News Mexican immigrant 'dreamer' in Seattle sues US ... 15 min Fcvk tRump 6
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 16 min Faith 5,515
News Federal agents take Mexican 'dreamer' immigrant... 31 min Butterfly4273 2
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 40 min loose cannon 237,972
News Trump yet to call UN atomic chief on Iran deal 42 min Bubblez7720 2
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Toyota
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,283 • Total comments across all topics: 278,878,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC