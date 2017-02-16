Fears remain after evacuation lifted for 200K Californians
Crews working around the clock atop the crippled Oroville Dam have made progress repairing the damaged spillway, state offici... . Evacuees listen to an announcement lifting the evacuation of the Oroville Dam communities Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Chico, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|2 min
|Into The Night
|35,922
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Guest
|1,495,480
|Parents of transgender students appeal to Trump...
|29 min
|SirPrize
|9
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|32 min
|District 1
|237,055
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|53 min
|--Rickster--
|412,234
|Federal agents take Mexican 'dreamer' immigrant...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|10
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 hr
|Dems need azz ban...
|5,562
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC