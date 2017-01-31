Ex-general and Liberal U.S. point man urges 'calm' in dealing with Trump
One of the Trudeau government's top guns on dealing with Donald Trump - retired general Andrew Leslie - says former U.S. president Barack Obama issued more executive orders in his first days in power than the current White House occupant. Leslie, who was appointed earlier this month as parliamentary secretary to the foreign minister, offered that piece of U.S. presidential trivia on Tuesday as he evoked the stiff-upper-lip British approach to dealing with adversity.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|1 min
|Rico from East Lo...
|411,129
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|sonicfilter
|1,489,127
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|5 min
|DP Cassie
|5,067
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 min
|tuffet
|236,328
|3 states: Democratic attorneys general challeng...
|6 min
|gwww
|107
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|14 min
|Pete
|63,061
|U.S. coal miners applaud Republican axing of st...
|54 min
|inbred Genius
|2
