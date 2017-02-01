DOJ: Reforms in Baltimore will withst...

DOJ: Reforms in Baltimore will withstand presidential change

There are 1 comment on the WRAL.com story from Wednesday, titled DOJ: Reforms in Baltimore will withstand presidential change. In it, WRAL.com reports that:

Civil Rights Division lawyer Timothy Mygatt said the agreement with the city was negotiated cooperatively and outlines a proven process for improving police practices and repairing systemic problems that have long plagued the police agency. "It endures over administrations.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#1 18 hrs ago
The influence of Democrat Communist extremists from the inflated bureaucracies Democrats have used to misrepresent the nation's police forces saw its fruition in Obama's release of drug peddling felons killing hundreds, maybe thousands by proxy. The infection of the DOJ with these social engineers has resulted in their public relations attempts to diminish authority with fake news and false accusations against the police. Not one of riot inducing Black Lives Matter incidents have proven to be true. ALL of it has been fake and manufactured validation of criminal activity and assaults on police and police authority. This has resulted in Democrat Communist inspired denigration of the Baltimore and other police departments. People have come to know that Democrat sleeper agents in the DOJ and other agencies are the real problem. Soon, we will see them wiped from their influences and avenues of illogical and destructive agendas.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min TheIndependentMaj... 1,489,126
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 5 min DP Cassie 5,067
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 5 min tuffet 236,328
News 3 states: Democratic attorneys general challeng... 5 min gwww 107
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 13 min Pete 63,061
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 15 min Quirky 411,127
News U.S. coal miners applaud Republican axing of st... 54 min inbred Genius 2
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,229 • Total comments across all topics: 278,502,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC