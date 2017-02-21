DNC race tight as Democrats seek gain...

DNC race tight as Democrats seek gains against Trump

There are 44 comments on the The Greenville Sun story from 16 hrs ago, titled DNC race tight as Democrats seek gains against Trump. In it, The Greenville Sun reports that:

Just days before Democratic activists pick a new party chair, the contest to head the Democratic National Committee remains fluid, as national leaders grapple with how to turn an outpouring of liberal protest against President Donald Trump into political gains. A tight race between front-runners Tom Perez, a former labor secretary, and Rep. Keith Ellison, a Minnesota congressman, marks the first heavily contested battle to run the organization in recent history.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 14 hrs ago
What on earth does that bar chart have to do with electing a DNC chairman? This is why the public sees the press as "fake news".

But you ARE going to go on doing that slop anyway. You're going to do drugs anyway. You are the drug. You have no choice in the matter.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,309

Lake Geneva, WI

#2 13 hrs ago
Oh, PLEASE elect Ellison..... an unhinged leftist muslim.

Tell us how THAT works out for ya.....

Julia

Chambersburg, PA

#3 13 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Oh, PLEASE elect Ellison..... an unhinged leftist muslim.

Tell us how THAT works out for ya.....
I agree. I hope they elect him. A far left muslim heading up the DNC. You can't make this stuff up. And the democrats wonder why they keep losing elections.....LMBO!

Chicagoan by Birth

Mishawaka, IN

#4 13 hrs ago
Pick Petey Buddagig, get him out of here. Let him screw up the National Democratic Party. He is a clone to Barack Hussein Obama. Never had a job, but unlike Obama still needs a job, to support his boyfriend.

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#5 12 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Oh, PLEASE elect Ellison..... an unhinged leftist muslim.

Tell us how THAT works out for ya.....
Are you betting white, Hispanic or Asian liberals won't support a black or Muslim, DNC chairman.because you could not?

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

113

Location hidden
#6 12 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
Are you betting white, Hispanic or Asian liberals won't support a black or Muslim, DNC chairman.because you could not?
They will not support anyone that resembles Pelosi, Warren, Chuckie or Obama. They destroyed the middle class and the Democratic party over the last 10 years. Ellis will continue the decline.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,309

Lake Geneva, WI

#7 11 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
Are you betting white, Hispanic or Asian liberals won't support a black or Muslim, DNC chairman.because you could not?
As a Republican, who I'd support is irrelevant. Better ask that question to the traditional Democrats who voted Trump this election.

My guess is those people who are already worried about the direction the far left is pulling their party will abandon ship if this wack job gets the nod.

Julia

Chambersburg, PA

#8 11 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
As a Republican, who I'd support is irrelevant. Better ask that question to the traditional Democrats who voted Trump this election.

My guess is those people who are already worried about the direction the far left is pulling their party will abandon ship if this wack job gets the nod.
So true. This is why Trump won over 2000 counties that Obama carried in 2008-12. Clinton could not win with her own party. The only thing that put her over was California and NYC. Without those two, she had basically zero support.

In fact look at the map....

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C0KnDEad1es

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#9 10 hrs ago
Ooooh what raw excitement - the DNC race is tight!

Almost qualifies as fake news.

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#10 8 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
Are you betting white, Hispanic or Asian liberals won't support a black or Muslim, DNC chairman.because you could not?
Oh, they'll support the alt-leftist extremist that supports Muslim terrorists, no wonder the democrat party is no longer a national party, the party is dying, Ellison will finish the party off, and guarantee that Trump is elected to a second term.

jonjedi

“It's me”

Since: Jan 17

2,290

Here

#11 8 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
As a Republican, who I'd support is irrelevant. Better ask that question to the traditional Democrats who voted Trump this election.

My guess is those people who are already worried about the direction the far left is pulling their party will abandon ship if this wack job gets the nod.
Being a Republican who does or does don't get to be head of the DNC shouldn't matter to you.

Oh, that's right, there's nothing good to say about Trump or the Republicans in Congress.

Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#12 8 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
They will not support anyone that resembles Pelosi, Warren, Chuckie or Obama. They destroyed the middle class and the Democratic party over the last 10 years. Ellis will continue the decline.
Skullduggery. Of course the middle class was expanding and vibrant during the George Bush presidency. How many of you loss your jobs and filed into the welfare offices across the nation as a result of the Bush and Republican Congress policies?

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,309

Lake Geneva, WI

#13 8 hrs ago
jonjedi wrote:
Being a Republican who does or does don't get to be head of the DNC shouldn't matter to you.

Oh, that's right, there's nothing good to say about Trump or the Republicans in Congress.
Oh, but it does. If the sensible wing decides to take back control and nominate someone more mainstream, it could spell trouble for the GOP. If the wing-nuts elect Ellison it will drive more and more of those moderate Democrats to the GOP.

Hence my hoping that Ellison gets the nod.

Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#14 8 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
Oh, they'll support the alt-leftist extremist that supports Muslim terrorists, no wonder the democrat party is no longer a national party, the party is dying, Ellison will finish the party off, and guarantee that Trump is elected to a second term.
All Donald Trump has go do is govern over an expanding economy that produces better than 180,000 jobs per month and not spook the index markets. However, using the same failed Republican agenda may not vet him to those markers. They never have under any Republican.

Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#15 8 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
Skullduggery. Of course the middle class was expanding and vibrant during the George Bush presidency. How many of you loss your jobs and filed into the welfare offices across the nation as a result of the Bush and Republican Congress policies?
Which is one of many reasons the "Bush" Republicans have lost control of the Republican Party. Once the Democrats can purge the majority of the "Clinton" Democrats they will be on the road to recovery. First they need to admit they have a problem.
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#16 8 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
As a Republican, who I'd support is irrelevant. Better ask that question to the traditional Democrats who voted Trump this election.

My guess is those people who are already worried about the direction the far left is pulling their party will abandon ship if this wack job gets the nod.
Who is in their race opposing Ellison?
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#17 8 hrs ago
Dee Dee Dee wrote:
Which is one of many reasons the "Bush" Republicans have lost control of the Republican Party. Once the Democrats can purge the majority of the "Clinton" Democrats they will be on the road to recovery. First they need to admit they have a problem.
What's the functions of this position the winner undertakes?
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#18 8 hrs ago
Tom Perez, maybe he's considered fresh blood.
jonjedi

“It's me”

Since: Jan 17

2,290

Here

#19 7 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Oh, but it does. If the sensible wing decides to take back control and nominate someone more mainstream, it could spell trouble for the GOP. If the wing-nuts elect Ellison it will drive more and more of those moderate Democrats to the GOP.

Hence my hoping that Ellison gets the nod.
That's a spurious assumption.

The hole that the GOP has dug itself in is so deep they won't get out of it by the mid-term elections.

Again, all the focus is on Democrats because there is just nothing good to report about the Republicans.
jonjedi

“It's me”

Since: Jan 17

2,290

Here

#20 7 hrs ago
Dee Dee Dee wrote:
Which is one of many reasons the "Bush" Republicans have lost control of the Republican Party. Once the Democrats can purge the majority of the "Clinton" Democrats they will be on the road to recovery. First they need to admit they have a problem.
In 2018, the Trump Republicans in Congress will be flushed.
