DNC race tight as Democrats seek gains against Trump
There are 44 comments on the The Greenville Sun story from 16 hrs ago, titled DNC race tight as Democrats seek gains against Trump. In it, The Greenville Sun reports that:
Just days before Democratic activists pick a new party chair, the contest to head the Democratic National Committee remains fluid, as national leaders grapple with how to turn an outpouring of liberal protest against President Donald Trump into political gains. A tight race between front-runners Tom Perez, a former labor secretary, and Rep. Keith Ellison, a Minnesota congressman, marks the first heavily contested battle to run the organization in recent history.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
|
#1 14 hrs ago
What on earth does that bar chart have to do with electing a DNC chairman? This is why the public sees the press as "fake news".
But you ARE going to go on doing that slop anyway. You're going to do drugs anyway. You are the drug. You have no choice in the matter.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,309
|
#2 13 hrs ago
Oh, PLEASE elect Ellison..... an unhinged leftist muslim.
Tell us how THAT works out for ya.....
|
#3 13 hrs ago
I agree. I hope they elect him. A far left muslim heading up the DNC. You can't make this stuff up. And the democrats wonder why they keep losing elections.....LMBO!
|
#4 13 hrs ago
Pick Petey Buddagig, get him out of here. Let him screw up the National Democratic Party. He is a clone to Barack Hussein Obama. Never had a job, but unlike Obama still needs a job, to support his boyfriend.
|
#5 12 hrs ago
Are you betting white, Hispanic or Asian liberals won't support a black or Muslim, DNC chairman.because you could not?
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
113
Location hidden
|
#6 12 hrs ago
They will not support anyone that resembles Pelosi, Warren, Chuckie or Obama. They destroyed the middle class and the Democratic party over the last 10 years. Ellis will continue the decline.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,309
|
#7 11 hrs ago
As a Republican, who I'd support is irrelevant. Better ask that question to the traditional Democrats who voted Trump this election.
My guess is those people who are already worried about the direction the far left is pulling their party will abandon ship if this wack job gets the nod.
|
#8 11 hrs ago
So true. This is why Trump won over 2000 counties that Obama carried in 2008-12. Clinton could not win with her own party. The only thing that put her over was California and NYC. Without those two, she had basically zero support.
In fact look at the map....
|
#9 10 hrs ago
Ooooh what raw excitement - the DNC race is tight!
Almost qualifies as fake news.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#10 8 hrs ago
Oh, they'll support the alt-leftist extremist that supports Muslim terrorists, no wonder the democrat party is no longer a national party, the party is dying, Ellison will finish the party off, and guarantee that Trump is elected to a second term.
|
“It's me”
Since: Jan 17
2,290
Here
|
#11 8 hrs ago
Being a Republican who does or does don't get to be head of the DNC shouldn't matter to you.
Oh, that's right, there's nothing good to say about Trump or the Republicans in Congress.
|
#12 8 hrs ago
Skullduggery. Of course the middle class was expanding and vibrant during the George Bush presidency. How many of you loss your jobs and filed into the welfare offices across the nation as a result of the Bush and Republican Congress policies?
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,309
|
#13 8 hrs ago
Oh, but it does. If the sensible wing decides to take back control and nominate someone more mainstream, it could spell trouble for the GOP. If the wing-nuts elect Ellison it will drive more and more of those moderate Democrats to the GOP.
Hence my hoping that Ellison gets the nod.
|
#14 8 hrs ago
All Donald Trump has go do is govern over an expanding economy that produces better than 180,000 jobs per month and not spook the index markets. However, using the same failed Republican agenda may not vet him to those markers. They never have under any Republican.
|
#15 8 hrs ago
Which is one of many reasons the "Bush" Republicans have lost control of the Republican Party. Once the Democrats can purge the majority of the "Clinton" Democrats they will be on the road to recovery. First they need to admit they have a problem.
|
#16 8 hrs ago
Who is in their race opposing Ellison?
|
#17 8 hrs ago
What's the functions of this position the winner undertakes?
|
#18 8 hrs ago
Tom Perez, maybe he's considered fresh blood.
|
“It's me”
Since: Jan 17
2,290
Here
|
#19 7 hrs ago
That's a spurious assumption.
The hole that the GOP has dug itself in is so deep they won't get out of it by the mid-term elections.
Again, all the focus is on Democrats because there is just nothing good to report about the Republicans.
|
“It's me”
Since: Jan 17
2,290
Here
|
#20 7 hrs ago
In 2018, the Trump Republicans in Congress will be flushed.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Obama who
|1,497,455
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|3 min
|WasteWater
|5,938
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|9 min
|Rshermr
|36,372
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|14 min
|taletha
|412,857
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|15 min
|Rshermr
|63,345
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|16 min
|WasteWater
|414
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|29 min
|Dr Guru
|237,687
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC