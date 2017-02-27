Divided Republicans await guidance from Trump
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. speaks to reporters outside the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, following a meeting with President Donald Trump inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack and Michelle Obama have book deals
|2 min
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|3 min
|freebird
|413,339
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|USAsince1680
|1,499,120
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|10 min
|rshermr
|36,655
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|21 min
|West 11th
|591
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|53 min
|JRB
|237,939
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|Faith Michigan
|6,160
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC