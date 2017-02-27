Diplomats told Ottawa trade deal was dead, ministers insisted otherwise: docs

In the days following Donald Trump's surprise victory, Canadian diplomats in Washington repeatedly warned Ottawa that the massive Trans-Pacific Partnership was dead - even as federal ministers insisted it might survive. Two separate dispatches from the Canadian Embassy in Washington, obtained through the Access to Information Act, offered little hope for the deal between 12 Pacific Rim countries that involved 40 per cent of the world's gross domestic product.

