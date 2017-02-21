Dick Polman: a No, Barack Obama Is Not Plotting a 'Treasonous Coup'
We're all well acquainted with the fake news phenomenon - the Trumpian sewage that's routinely pumped into the brains of the dumb and numb. But the good news is, Facebook has started to fight back, working with a coalition of fact-based media outlets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yes, Mass Deportations Are Coming. And We Know ...
|2 min
|HITLER ALT-RIGHT ...
|235
|China Won't Run From a Fight With Trump
|2 min
|Buddy Baker
|106
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|3 min
|Sharrp Shooter
|413,195
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Homer
|1,498,309
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|17 min
|Jacques Ottawa
|237,829
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|30 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|6,082
|Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom
|38 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|5
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC