Detroit seeks new relationship with T...

Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after rocky start

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" When Donald Trump visited Detroit as a presidential candidate, he was confronted by protesters, denounced by pastors and blasted by the mayor for running a campaign of bigotry. On Election Day, Detroit voters cemented their opinion of the GOP ticket by overwhelmingly casting ballots for Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 3 min Enemas for Repukkkes 5,201
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 7 min tuffet says 236,630
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 32 min katrina 411,489
News At Pearl Harbor, US and Japan seek absolution f... 44 min Card Carrying Zio... 86
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 50 min Cheech the Conser... 1,489,725
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... 1 hr Quirky 213
News 2President Trumpa s do-it-himself approach just... 1 hr DP cassie 5
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,365 • Total comments across all topics: 278,563,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC