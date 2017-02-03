Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after rocky start
" When Donald Trump visited Detroit as a presidential candidate, he was confronted by protesters, denounced by pastors and blasted by the mayor for running a campaign of bigotry. On Election Day, Detroit voters cemented their opinion of the GOP ticket by overwhelmingly casting ballots for Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|3 min
|Enemas for Repukkkes
|5,201
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|7 min
|tuffet says
|236,630
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|32 min
|katrina
|411,489
|At Pearl Harbor, US and Japan seek absolution f...
|44 min
|Card Carrying Zio...
|86
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|50 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,489,725
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|1 hr
|Quirky
|213
|2President Trumpa s do-it-himself approach just...
|1 hr
|DP cassie
|5
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC