Details emerge of Republicansa plans to replace Obamacare
Details of potential Obamacare replacements by U.S. House Republicans emerged in news reports over the weekend, as Republican lawmakers have vowed to introduce new legislation in the coming weeks. Republicans have yet to agree on a single detailed policy proposal to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, the signature domestic policy of former Democratic President Barack Obama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAX-AM Springfield.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,498,567
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|4 min
|Agents of Corruption
|413,241
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|22 min
|Dalai Lama
|552
|Trump Skipping WHCA Dinner
|27 min
|Born in the USA
|12
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|30 min
|Dr Guru
|237,874
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|32 min
|True Judgment
|6,124
|Trump to skip White House Correspondentsa Assoc...
|34 min
|TIAD
|54
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC