Details emerge of Republicansa plans to replace Obamacare

Details of potential Obamacare replacements by U.S. House Republicans emerged in news reports over the weekend, as Republican lawmakers have vowed to introduce new legislation in the coming weeks. Republicans have yet to agree on a single detailed policy proposal to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, the signature domestic policy of former Democratic President Barack Obama.

