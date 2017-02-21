Democratic senator accuses FBI Direct...

Democratic senator accuses FBI Director Comey of withholding...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Sen. Ron Wyden has suggested that FBI Director James Comey is using classification to hide information about possible Russian interference in the US election for political reasons, according to The New Yorker. "My increasing concern is that classification now is being used much more for political security than for national security," Wyden said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Guest 1,498,147
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 6 min Justice Dale 237,807
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 9 min Rico from East Lo... 413,202
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 13 min True Judgment 6,055
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 25 min Rshermr 36,582
News Yes, Mass Deportations Are Coming. And We Know ... 31 min Tribefan136 209
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 59 min Willie Whackoff 531
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,482 • Total comments across all topics: 279,169,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC