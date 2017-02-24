Cuba a year from getting new, non-Castro president
If all goes as expected, in exactly one year President Raul Castro will hand responsibility for Cuba's faltering economy and aging, disaffected population to a little-known, 57-year-old Communist Party official. It will be the first time since its founding in 1959 that the Cuban state has not been led by a member of the Castro family.
