Criminal Who Had Life-Sentence Commuted By Obama Arrested Again For Same Crimes

The San Antonio express news is reporting that 68-year-old Robert M. Gill has been arrested for drug related crimes after his life sentence commuted by former President Barack Obama. A San Antonio man who was freed from life in prison by President Barack Obama is back behind bars, accused of crashing his car into another vehicle while fleeing from officers after a drug deal Thursday.

