Court denies immediate hearing to release Seattle 'dreamer'

Michael Kozar yells as he takes part in a protest, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, outside the federal courthouse in Seattle, where a hearing was held for Daniel Ramirez Medina, a Seattle-area man who was arrested by immigration agents despite his participation in a federal program to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children. A federal magistrate on Friday declined to release Medina, saying he must request a hearing from a federal immigration judge.

