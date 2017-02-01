Congress scraps Obama rules on coal m...

Congress scraps Obama rules on coal mining, guns

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The Republican-controlled Congress on Thursday scrapped Obama-era rules on the environment and guns, counting on a new ally in the White House to help reverse years of what the GOP calls excessive regulation. The Senate gave final approval to a measure eliminating a rule to prevent coal mining debris from being dumped into nearby streams, while the House backed a separate resolution doing away with extended background checks for gun purchases by some Social Security recipients with mental disabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Panks 1,489,123
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 3 min DP Cassie 5,067
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min tuffet 236,328
News 3 states: Democratic attorneys general challeng... 4 min gwww 107
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 12 min Pete 63,061
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 13 min Quirky 411,127
News U.S. coal miners applaud Republican axing of st... 52 min inbred Genius 2
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,229 • Total comments across all topics: 278,501,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC