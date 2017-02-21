Congress returns, with health care, S...

Congress returns, with health care, Supreme Court on agenda

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

By ERICA WERNER AP Congressional Correspondent WASHINGTON - Congress returns to Washington this week to confront dramatic decisions on health care and the Supreme Court that may help determine the course of Donald Trump's presidency. First, the president will have his say, in his maiden speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 11 min Guest 1,498,179
News Trump to skip White House Correspondentsa Assoc... 23 min jonjedi 25
News Yes, Mass Deportations Are Coming. And We Know ... 34 min Jim-ca 221
News Trump toasts US governors as health care talks ... 48 min anonymous 1
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 55 min jonjedi 6,063
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 1 hr Truth is might 24,130
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 1 hr Copout 413,235
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,197 • Total comments across all topics: 279,178,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC