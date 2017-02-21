Congress returns, with health care, Supreme Court on agenda
By ERICA WERNER AP Congressional Correspondent WASHINGTON - Congress returns to Washington this week to confront dramatic decisions on health care and the Supreme Court that may help determine the course of Donald Trump's presidency. First, the president will have his say, in his maiden speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|Guest
|1,498,179
|Trump to skip White House Correspondentsa Assoc...
|23 min
|jonjedi
|25
|Yes, Mass Deportations Are Coming. And We Know ...
|34 min
|Jim-ca
|221
|Trump toasts US governors as health care talks ...
|48 min
|anonymous
|1
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|55 min
|jonjedi
|6,063
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Truth is might
|24,130
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|1 hr
|Copout
|413,235
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC