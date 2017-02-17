Colleagues mourn sudden death of Russ...

Colleagues mourn sudden death of Russian ambassador to UN

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations who died suddenly after falling ill at his office at Russia's U.N. mission is being remembered by his diplomatic colleagues as a powerful and passionate voice for his nation. Vitaly Churkin was taken to a hospital, where he died Monday, according to Russia's deputy U.N. ambassador, Vladimir Safronkov.

