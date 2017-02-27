China's coal consumption falls for 3r...

China's coal consumption falls for 3rd year in a row

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

China's consumption of coal fell in 2016 for a third year in a row, official data showed Tuesday, as the world's top carbon polluter has emerged as a global leader in addressing global warming. The National Bureau of Statistics said the consumption of coal, a major source of heat-trapping carbon dioxide emissions, fell by 4.7 percent last year, according to preliminary calculations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min USAsince1680 1,498,863
News Muslim member of national security staff resign... 3 min muzzRscum 29
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 8 min WHAT 36,624
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 11 min MANCHILD TRUMP 6,154
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 15 min chazmo 413,316
News Trump to skip White House Correspondentsa Assoc... 18 min Just Think 80
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 23 min Donny gay cumm 237,923
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,001 • Total comments across all topics: 279,209,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC