Chan Zuckerberg Initiative gives $3.6 million to fight housing crisis

Community Legal Services in East Palo Alto is the recipient of a $3.1 million grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative founded by Priscilla Chan and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Founded by Dr. Priscilla Chan and her husband Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, the philanthropic initiative is giving $3.1 million to Community Legal Services in East Palo Alto to help with programs to counter the eviction and displacement of families upended by runaway housing costs.

