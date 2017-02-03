Canada's oilpatch fears U.S. rejection of methane limit will hurt competitiveness
A vote Friday by the U.S. House of Representatives to axe new limits on methane emissions from drilling threatens to harm the competitiveness of Canada's energy industry, says the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers. The move to eliminate an initiative from former U.S. president Barack Obama means the Canadian oilpatch will be on its own when it comes to taking on additional costs from reducing methane, said Alex Ferguson, vice-president of policy for CAPP.
