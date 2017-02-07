Bipartisan US lawmakers urge Trump to...

Bipartisan US lawmakers urge Trump to sanction Venezuela

A bipartisan group of 34 U.S. lawmakers has sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to step up pressure on Venezuela's government by immediately sanctioning officials responsible for corruption and human rights abuses, The Associated Press has learned. The letter was partly prompted by an AP investigation, which it cites, that found corruption in Venezuela's food imports.

