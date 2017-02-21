Barack Obama, Adele, Dolly Parton and Pearl Jam team up for charity album
Former US president Barack Obama has joined forces with musicians including Adele, Dolly Parton and Pearl Jam for a charity album in aid of War Child UK. Obama is providing a foreword to the forthcoming release Cover Stories: Brandi Carlile Celebrates 10 Years Of The Story - An Album to Benefit War Child, a re-recording of Brandi's songs by other stars in aid of her War Child fundraising efforts.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|5 min
|Agents of Corruption
|412,771
|Trump to spare U.S. 'dreamer' immigrants from c...
|19 min
|spytheweb
|2
|Trump's state visit should be scrapped, says Lo...
|54 min
|Hmmm
|85
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|District 1
|237,546
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|322
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|OODrumpf
|5,748
|White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market
|1 hr
|Real World
|7
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|VetnorsGate
|1,497,037
