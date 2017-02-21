Barack Obama, Adele, Dolly Parton and...

Barack Obama, Adele, Dolly Parton and Pearl Jam team up for charity album

13 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

Former US president Barack Obama has joined forces with musicians including Adele, Dolly Parton and Pearl Jam for a charity album in aid of War Child UK. Obama is providing a foreword to the forthcoming release Cover Stories: Brandi Carlile Celebrates 10 Years Of The Story - An Album to Benefit War Child, a re-recording of Brandi's songs by other stars in aid of her War Child fundraising efforts.

