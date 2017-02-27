Barack and Michelle Obama have book d...

Barack and Michelle Obama have book deals

The former president and first lady have signed with Penguin Random House, the publisher announced Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed, although the deals are likely in the tens of millions of dollars.

He Named Me Black Annie

Cibolo, TX

#1 13 hrs ago
Great! I've always wondered how you peel on of those bananas.
Shady Lady

Wilmington, IL

#2 22 min ago
No one will buy the book. It will sell less then Hillary's book, and that is something.
inbred Genius

Since: Oct 08

26,088

Atlanta, GA

#3 4 min ago
I would never use any of my hard earned Harriet Tubman $20 bills to buy a book like those.
