Barack and Michelle Obama have book deals
There are 3 comments on the Penticton Herald story from 13 hrs ago, titled Barack and Michelle Obama have book deals. In it, Penticton Herald reports that:
The former president and first lady have signed with Penguin Random House, the publisher announced Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed, although the deals are likely in the tens of millions of dollars.
#1 13 hrs ago
Great! I've always wondered how you peel on of those bananas.
#2 22 min ago
No one will buy the book. It will sell less then Hillary's book, and that is something.
Since: Oct 08
26,088
#3 4 min ago
I would never use any of my hard earned Harriet Tubman $20 bills to buy a book like those.
